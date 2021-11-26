MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. 4,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 508,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

The company has a market cap of $686.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 140.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MBIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MBIA by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MBIA by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in MBIA by 58,493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

