Maxcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $467,314.53 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 33% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $467,314.53 and $99.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,831.14 or 0.99041711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00050211 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.00342633 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.99 or 0.00480179 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00014881 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00173631 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001663 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001281 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

