Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Matthews International in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MATW opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 474.18 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 89,725.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Matthews International by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,075.13%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

