Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $30,195,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $18.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.00. The company had a trading volume of 112,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,176. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.