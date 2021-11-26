Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Raised by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.07% of Mastercard worth $238,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 3.9% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 12.6% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 68.7% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 4,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Mastercard by 7.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 136,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $340.00 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.38 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.80. The company has a market capitalization of $334.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Compass Point raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

