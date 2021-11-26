MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get MasTec alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 652.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,967 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 582,618 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 828,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,524,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after buying an additional 513,239 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $55.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.