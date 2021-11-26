Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.24

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.24 and last traded at C$10.37, with a volume of 175030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$826.17 million and a P/E ratio of 9.50.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$897.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 1.5959777 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence Lyons purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,995. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$32,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,686,560. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,800 shares of company stock worth $129,987.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

