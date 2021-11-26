Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $211.26 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.88%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 50,384 shares of company stock worth $157,638. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.