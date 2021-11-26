Martin Babinec Sells 19,600 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,073,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $1,805,944.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $1,793,988.00.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.36. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $171,716,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,548,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,638,000 after buying an additional 45,484 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

