Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 6,077 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNC. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after buying an additional 115,335 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 380,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNC opened at $84.24 on Friday. Tennant has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average is $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

