Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 3,432 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,470,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Raymond James upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

NYSE:CWK opened at $19.60 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

