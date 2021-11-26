Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $291,000 in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.94.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

