Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 56,484 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 139.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Compugen were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Compugen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Compugen in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Compugen by 38.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

