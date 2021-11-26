Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $959,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after buying an additional 125,286 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $522,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $373,567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $304,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $277.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

