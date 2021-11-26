Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $859,000 Investment in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNR. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MNR. B. Riley lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

