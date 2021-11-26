Marshall Wace LLP Invests $909,000 in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,392 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,350,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,650,000 after buying an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after buying an additional 352,845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,170,000 after buying an additional 274,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 152,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.31 million, a P/E ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,304 shares of company stock worth $1,212,053. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

