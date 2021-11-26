Marshall Wace LLP Has $879,000 Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,456 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Domo were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Domo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Domo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOMO opened at $73.48 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DOMO. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

