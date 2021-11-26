Marshall Wace LLP Has $780,000 Stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 134.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Vapotherm worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 130.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the second quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAPO opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of -1.34. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAPO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $50,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,996 shares of company stock worth $134,004 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

