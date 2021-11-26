Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,216 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of DRDGOLD worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DRDGOLD by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the second quarter worth $111,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 48.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

NYSE DRD opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.03. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.