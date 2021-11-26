Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 20,383 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,503,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 9.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,314,000 after buying an additional 215,290 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,354,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,650,000 after buying an additional 160,699 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 49.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after buying an additional 372,285 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $32,047,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $26.41 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

