Marketfield Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 2.6% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.75. 289,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,357,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.