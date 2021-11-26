Marketfield Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.0% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 313,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,224,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

