Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes $538,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in PPL by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,763,000 after buying an additional 303,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in PPL by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 391,467 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,317,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

