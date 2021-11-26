Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $455,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2,494.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,290,000 after buying an additional 66,736 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $101.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $181.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

