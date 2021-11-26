Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $388,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 809 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,870 shares of company stock worth $28,176,363. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $549.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of -106.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.77 and a 12-month high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

