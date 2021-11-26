Marino Stram & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,931,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Express by 16.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 938,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $104,997,731,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

AXP stock opened at $171.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.84 and its 200 day moving average is $168.13. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

