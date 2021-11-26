Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Marchex worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 706.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Marchex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.82.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,633.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 866,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,196 in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

