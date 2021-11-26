Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Lowered to C$4.25

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOZ. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. NBF decreased their price target on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.32.

TSE MOZ opened at C$3.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$765.82 million and a PE ratio of -83.89. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

