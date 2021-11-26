Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price traded down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.01 and last traded at $49.49. 44,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,136,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 4.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 46,966 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Marathon Digital by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $315,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
