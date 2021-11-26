Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price traded down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.01 and last traded at $49.49. 44,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,136,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 4.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 46,966 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Marathon Digital by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth $315,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

