Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 136,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,657,209 shares.The stock last traded at $18.69 and had previously closed at $19.57.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

