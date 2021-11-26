Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 30,946 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,946 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $87,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average is $140.29.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

