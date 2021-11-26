Manning & Napier Group LLC Reduces Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Moody’s worth $150,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $392.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.57.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $709,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

