Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $48.18 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $48,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 32.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.71.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $327.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.68 and its 200-day moving average is $305.46.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

