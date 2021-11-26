Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $158.34 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,153 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $158,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,245,000 after purchasing an additional 530,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,836,000 after buying an additional 145,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,271 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after purchasing an additional 694,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.61.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $186.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

