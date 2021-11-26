Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $104.62 Million Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,955 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $104,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after buying an additional 206,094 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Insperity by 59.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,384,000 after buying an additional 1,640,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,762,000 after purchasing an additional 65,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Insperity by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Insperity by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,409,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Insperity stock opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day moving average is $102.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

In other Insperity news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,900 shares of company stock worth $17,795,629. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

