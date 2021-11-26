MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $2.04. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 99,993 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.38.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. Analysts anticipate that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMMB. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

