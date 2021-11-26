MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Down 11.1%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s share price fell 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $25.77. 10,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 490,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMYT. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

