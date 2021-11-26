MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 2,375 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $394,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 60.2% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 26,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.18. 13,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.29. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $166.80. The company has a market capitalization of $225.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

