MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 1,675 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Reata Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned 0.09% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.08. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,245. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.47. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $160.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.33.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

