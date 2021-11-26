MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 100.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in FedEx by 200.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $122,995,000 after acquiring an additional 275,083 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.29. 11,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,243. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

