MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases 1,665 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SCHD stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,738. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $79.62.

