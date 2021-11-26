MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for 2.0% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,777 shares of company stock valued at $32,830,241 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.15.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $107.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,337,505. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

