MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Decreases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Copart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 4.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $147.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,146. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

