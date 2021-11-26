MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.51. 6,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.22. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

