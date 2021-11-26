Ma. Fatima Francisco Sells 8,115 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ma. Fatima Francisco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $496,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $359.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $149.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.