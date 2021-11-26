Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a C$12.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

LUNMF stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.87. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

