Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Cheuvreux

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Energy AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.