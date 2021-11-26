Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Julia Suzanne Johnson Sells 1,066 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $97,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LITE opened at $89.21 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.56.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Lumentum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Lumentum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Lumentum by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.