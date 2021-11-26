Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Increased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 311 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,390,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.88.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $457.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.43. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

