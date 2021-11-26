Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 19.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 255.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 14.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 109,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.69.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.